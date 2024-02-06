Births 1/25/18

Son to Kendall Deno McElmurry and Nikkita Kenyetta Merriweather of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Name, Kartier Kartel. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Merriweather is the daughter of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois. McElmurry is the son of Dana McElmurry of Mound City.
Son to Seth Matthew and Christa Rose Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Ellis Rush. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hudson is the former Christa Huxel, daughter of Terry and Lisa Huxel of Washington, Missouri. She is a provider-relations representative at Missouri Care. Hudson is the son of Roger and Elizabeth Hudson of Cape Girardeau. He is a chiropractic physician at Hudson Chiropractic.
Daughter to Joseph Daniel and Amanda Leigh Broach of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Adeline Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Broach is the former Amanda Benton, daughter of Sharon Benton and Chris Benton of Jackson. Broach is the son of Janine Pruitt of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Joe Broach of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Department of Homeland Security.
Daughter to Kaytlynn Kelly Weston of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Oaklyn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Weston is the daughter of Charlotte Weston and Mike Weston of Sedgewickville. She is employed by Elks Lodge No. 639.
Daughter to Stevie Marie Varner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:36 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Name, Astella Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Varner is the daughter of Melanie Varner and Carrel Varner of Union Star, Missouri.
Daughter to Kent Gordon and Brooke Allison Deason of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:09 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Name, Sloan Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Deason is the former Brooke Beussink, daughter of Mark and Geri Beussink of Cape Girardeau. She is an occupational therapist at SoutheastHEALTH. Deason is the son of Terry and Dorothy Deason of New Hamburg, Missouri. He is a sales manager at AT&T.
Daughter to Cal and Valerie Crader of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Name, Eleanor Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Crader is the former Valerie Haman, daughter of Rodney and Margaret McConnell of Sikeston and Jerry Haman of Kirksville, Missouri. Crader is the son of David and Mary Lynn Crader of Sikeston. He is employed by SE Energy.
Son to Michael Austin Thompson and Alyssia Danielle Hubbard of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Name, Korbin Syrus. Weight, 6 pounds, 4.7 ounces. Second son. Hubbard is the daughter of Shelia and Alan Hubbard of Jackson.
