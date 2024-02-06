Births 1/25/18

McElmurry

Son to Kendall Deno McElmurry and Nikkita Kenyetta Merriweather of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Name, Kartier Kartel. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Merriweather is the daughter of Deborah Merriweather of Belleville, Illinois. McElmurry is the son of Dana McElmurry of Mound City.

Hudson

Son to Seth Matthew and Christa Rose Hudson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Ellis Rush. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hudson is the former Christa Huxel, daughter of Terry and Lisa Huxel of Washington, Missouri. She is a provider-relations representative at Missouri Care. Hudson is the son of Roger and Elizabeth Hudson of Cape Girardeau. He is a chiropractic physician at Hudson Chiropractic.

Broach

Daughter to Joseph Daniel and Amanda Leigh Broach of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:49 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Adeline Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Broach is the former Amanda Benton, daughter of Sharon Benton and Chris Benton of Jackson. Broach is the son of Janine Pruitt of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Joe Broach of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Weston

Daughter to Kaytlynn Kelly Weston of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Name, Oaklyn Ann. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Weston is the daughter of Charlotte Weston and Mike Weston of Sedgewickville. She is employed by Elks Lodge No. 639.