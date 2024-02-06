Births 1/24/21

Miesner

Daughter to Derek and Julia Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Ava Laine. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Daniel Steffens of Frohna. She works for Merrill Lynch. Miesner is the son of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. He is employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Lukefahr

Son to Jacob and Emily Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Sawyer Dean. Weight, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Doctor's Park Surgery. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammie Lukefahr of Perryville. He is a self-employed truck driver.