All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 23, 2021

Births 1/24/21

Daughter to Derek and Julia Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Ava Laine. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Daniel Steffens of Frohna. She works for Merrill Lynch. Miesner is the son of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. He is employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service...

Miesner

Daughter to Derek and Julia Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Ava Laine. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Daniel Steffens of Frohna. She works for Merrill Lynch. Miesner is the son of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. He is employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Lukefahr

Son to Jacob and Emily Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Sawyer Dean. Weight, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Doctor's Park Surgery. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammie Lukefahr of Perryville. He is a self-employed truck driver.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pruemer

Daughter to Brett and Ashley Pruemer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Name, Kambree Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pruemer is the daughter of Shawn Hedrick of Pevely, Missouri, and Trish Hedrick of Festus, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Primary Care. Pruemer is the son of Eric Pruemer and Carolyn Pruemer of Cape Girardeau. He works at Southeast Hospital.

Felter

Son to Trent and Brandi Felter of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Name, Jack Magnum. Weight, 7 pounds, Second son. Mrs. Felter is the daughter of Gary and Vickie Gromer of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Crown Hospice. Felter is the son of Mike and Shari Felter of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Kohlfeld Distributing.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 12
Births 10-12-24
RecordsOct. 11
Cape Girardeau fire at vacant house deemed suspicious
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
BirthsOct. 5
Birth 10-5-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy