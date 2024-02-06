Births 1/24/21

Daughter to Derek and Julia Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Ava Laine. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Daniel Steffens of Frohna. She works for Merrill Lynch. Miesner is the son of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. He is employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Son to Jacob and Emily Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Name, Sawyer Dean. Weight, 10 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Lukefahr is the daughter of James and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She works at Doctor's Park Surgery. Lukefahr is the son of Dean and Tammie Lukefahr of Perryville. He is a self-employed truck driver.
Daughter to Brett and Ashley Pruemer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Name, Kambree Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pruemer is the daughter of Shawn Hedrick of Pevely, Missouri, and Trish Hedrick of Festus, Missouri. She is employed by Southeast Primary Care. Pruemer is the son of Eric Pruemer and Carolyn Pruemer of Cape Girardeau. He works at Southeast Hospital.
Son to Trent and Brandi Felter of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Name, Jack Magnum. Weight, 7 pounds, Second son. Mrs. Felter is the daughter of Gary and Vickie Gromer of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Crown Hospice. Felter is the son of Mike and Shari Felter of Benton, Missouri. He is employed by Kohlfeld Distributing.
