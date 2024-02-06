Births 1/24/20

Daughter to Jake Daniel Christisen and Chelsie Dawn Prevallet of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Name, Kit Camille. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Ms. Prevallet is the daughter of Joy Prevallet of Farmington, Missouri. Christisen is the son of Bob and Dana Christisen of Perryville and Cindy Kertz of Perryville.
Twin son and daughter to Mark and Tia Rademaker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital. Son Sebastian James was born at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Daughter Steely Anne was born at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First children. Mrs. Rademaker is the daughter of Dr. Roy and Sande Meyer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner for Southeast Convenient Care in Jackson. Rademaker is the son of Dr. Tim Rademaker of Cape Girardeau and the late Sue Anne Rademaker. He works at Area Properties Real Estate-River Region.
Daughter to Baret and April Vickery of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Name, Aleah Marguerite. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vickery is the daughter of Scott and Kimberly Hamilton of Fenton, Michigan. Vickery is the son of Tim Vickery of Cape Girardeau and Barbara Chenoweth of Jackson. The couple are engineers at Toyoda Gosei.
Daughter to Glen and Lindsey Surface, Southeast Hospital, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Sophie Annabelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Surface is the daughter of Steven and Kathy Mangels of Oak Ridge. She works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University. Surface is the son of Charles and Patsy Surface of Bell City, Missouri. He works at Unilever.
Daughter to Jalen Brock and Yasmine Wiseman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Paris A'mariana-Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Ms. Wiseman is the daughter of Justin and ZuVonda Wiseman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Dunkin'. Brock is the son of Gary Tookie G. McClinton of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ashleigh Block of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.
Son to Brandon Joshua Hurt and Cora Danielle Burnett of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Jace Langston. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Ms. Burnett is the daughter of Tony Burnett of Sikeston and Nichole Presley of Sikeston. She works at Quick Chek. Hurt is the son of Rod Hurt of Jackson and Deanna Linley of Sikeston. He works at Dexter Bar-B-Q.
Daughter to Ashton and Jessica James of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Name, Peyton Lee. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. James is the daughter of Jeff and Rosemary Gurley of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. James is the son of Dennis and Karen James of Leopold. He is a dispatcher with Heil Oil Co.
Daughter to Jacob and Lindsey Luebbers of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Name, Willow Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Luebbers is the daughter of Randy and Emma Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. Luebbers is the son of Gerard and Becky Luebbers of Carlyle, Illinois.
Son to Jared Scott and Laci Shyanne Cook of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Name, Kade Marshall. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Cook works at Pyramid Home Health. Cook works at Liley's Countertops.
Daughter to Jerry Jean Green Jr. and Anna Marie Tankersley of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Name, Presley Raee. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Sixth child, fifth daughter. Ms. Tankersley is the daughter of Bev and Brad Rhodes of Advance and Dean Hartle of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Green is the son of Jerry Green Sr. of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works at Toon Concrete.
Daughter to Dr. Joseph and Tamika Jefferson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Name, Jurnee Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Jefferson is the daughter of Donnette and Toni Mills of Zuni, Virginia. She is a registered dental hygienist at Fox Family Dental. Jefferson is the son of Helen Jefferson of Jarratt, Virginia. He is assistant professor of trombone at Southeast Missouri State University.
Daughter to Blake and Ashley Fodge of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:31 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Charlotte Avonly. Weight, 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fodge is the daughter of Eric and Crystal Tucker of Marble Hill, Missouri. Fodge is the son of Jim Copeland of Sikeston, Missouri, and Kathy Emmenderfer of Cape Girardeau.
