Births 1/24/20

Christisen

Daughter to Jake Daniel Christisen and Chelsie Dawn Prevallet of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Name, Kit Camille. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Ms. Prevallet is the daughter of Joy Prevallet of Farmington, Missouri. Christisen is the son of Bob and Dana Christisen of Perryville and Cindy Kertz of Perryville.

Rademaker

Twin son and daughter to Mark and Tia Rademaker of Jackson, Southeast Hospital. Son Sebastian James was born at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Daughter Steely Anne was born at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, and weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. First children. Mrs. Rademaker is the daughter of Dr. Roy and Sande Meyer of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse practitioner for Southeast Convenient Care in Jackson. Rademaker is the son of Dr. Tim Rademaker of Cape Girardeau and the late Sue Anne Rademaker. He works at Area Properties Real Estate-River Region.

Vickery

Daughter to Baret and April Vickery of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Name, Aleah Marguerite. Weight, 5 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Vickery is the daughter of Scott and Kimberly Hamilton of Fenton, Michigan. Vickery is the son of Tim Vickery of Cape Girardeau and Barbara Chenoweth of Jackson. The couple are engineers at Toyoda Gosei.

Surface

Daughter to Glen and Lindsey Surface, Southeast Hospital, 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Sophie Annabelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Surface is the daughter of Steven and Kathy Mangels of Oak Ridge. She works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University. Surface is the son of Charles and Patsy Surface of Bell City, Missouri. He works at Unilever.

Brock

Daughter to Jalen Brock and Yasmine Wiseman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Paris A'mariana-Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Ms. Wiseman is the daughter of Justin and ZuVonda Wiseman of Cape Girardeau. She works at Dunkin'. Brock is the son of Gary Tookie G. McClinton of Sikeston, Missouri, and Ashleigh Block of Cape Girardeau. He works at McDonald's.

Hurt

Son to Brandon Joshua Hurt and Cora Danielle Burnett of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Name, Jace Langston. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Third son. Ms. Burnett is the daughter of Tony Burnett of Sikeston and Nichole Presley of Sikeston. She works at Quick Chek. Hurt is the son of Rod Hurt of Jackson and Deanna Linley of Sikeston. He works at Dexter Bar-B-Q.