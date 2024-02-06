Births 1/24/18

Daughter to Kody Nelson and Jessie Lea Thompson of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Gemma Faye. Weight 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thompson is the former Jessie Sexton, daughter of Mike Sexton and Connie Sexton of West Plains, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Thompson is the son of John Thompson and Teresa Thompson of Jackson. He is an insurance agent with American Life.
Daughter to Ronnie Dale and Danielle Clara Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Name, Hazel Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Woodfin is the former Danielle Beel, daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill. She is a customer-service representative with The Bank of Missouri. Woodfin is the son of Rodney and Sandy Woodfin of Marble Hill. He is a foreman with B&B Timber.
Daughter to Branden Ramsey and Tiara Sims of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Name, Rhylee Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.4 ounces. First child. Sims is the daughter of Trina and Warren Freeman of New Madrid, Missouri, and Michael Sims of New Madrid. She is a phlebotomist at Southeast Hospital. Ramsey is employed by Texas Roadhouse.
Son to Tanner Randall and Bethany Lynn Coe of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Name, Bentley Corbert Ward. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Coe is the former Bethany Koch, daughter of Martha and John Koch of Chaffee. Coe is the son of Kristin Coe of Crossville, Illinois, and Randy Coe and Kim Brockhouse of Girard, Illinois. He is employed by the U.S. Army.
Son to Kevin Lance and Tracey Lynn Akers of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Name, Griffin Thomas. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Akers is the former Tracey Garner, daughter of Bob and Ann Garner of Pevely, Missouri, and Chuck and Carolyn Bradford of Goose Creek, South Carolina. She is the human-resources manager for Ozarc Gas Equipment and Supply. Akers is the son of Tom and Annabelle Akers of Heber Springs, Arkansas. He is a sales representative for Ozarc Gas Equipment and Supply.
Son to Martin Gerard and Kimberley Rose Hoffman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Name, Samuel Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Hoffman is the former Kimberley Hutson, daughter of Jo Ann Dallas of Fort Worth, Texas, and Dwayne and Terry Hutson of Marquand, Missouri. She is employed by the Lutheran Home. Hoffman is the son of Debbie Hoffman of Cape Girardeau and the late Martin Hoffman Sr. He is employed by Bowen Engineering.
