Births 1/24/18

Thompson

Daughter to Kody Nelson and Jessie Lea Thompson of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Name, Gemma Faye. Weight 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Thompson is the former Jessie Sexton, daughter of Mike Sexton and Connie Sexton of West Plains, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist at Jackson Dental. Thompson is the son of John Thompson and Teresa Thompson of Jackson. He is an insurance agent with American Life.

Woodfin

Daughter to Ronnie Dale and Danielle Clara Woodfin of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Name, Hazel Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Woodfin is the former Danielle Beel, daughter of Stan and Amber Beel of Marble Hill. She is a customer-service representative with The Bank of Missouri. Woodfin is the son of Rodney and Sandy Woodfin of Marble Hill. He is a foreman with B&B Timber.

Sims

Daughter to Branden Ramsey and Tiara Sims of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Name, Rhylee Michelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.4 ounces. First child. Sims is the daughter of Trina and Warren Freeman of New Madrid, Missouri, and Michael Sims of New Madrid. She is a phlebotomist at Southeast Hospital. Ramsey is employed by Texas Roadhouse.