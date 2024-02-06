Births 1/22/20

Aguilar

Daughter to Daniel Aguilar and Jordan Shae Pinkerton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Name, Callie Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Pinkerton is the daughter of William "Eddie" Pinkerton and Lashay Pinkerton of Jackson. She works at Dexter BBQ in Jackson. Aguilar is the son of Linda Aguilar of Beaumont, California, and Art Aguilar.

Tran

Son to Viet The Tran and Loan Thi My Nguyen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Name, Brian Gia An. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Tran and Nguyen both work for V & L Nails.

Rhymer

Son to Wesley Blake and Allison Brianne Rhymer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Name, Blayson Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rhymer is the former Allison Graybill, daughter of Vicki Jordan of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Graybill of Benton, Kentucky. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Rhymer works for Greenbrier, Missouri.

Gregg

Daughter to Sheldon Lee and April Rene Gregg of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Name, Josie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Gregg is the former April Nenninger, daughter of Peggy and Francis Nenninger of Marble Hill. She is a State Farm sales representative. Gregg is the son of Brad and Cynthia Gregg of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a lineman superintendent for Team Fishel.

Ponder

Daughter to Luke Michael and Ashley Rose Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Name, Lily Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ponder is the former Ashley Pedrosa, daughter of Ruth and Chris Stauersbol of Racine, Wisconsin. She is a teacher at United in Christ Lutheran Church. Ponder is the son of Mike and Kim Ponder of Altenburg. He is a teacher at Oak Ridge Elementary School.

Nail

Son to Mariah Nicole Robinson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Adam Bentley. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Jeff and Terri Robinson of Jackson.

Moneyhun

Daughter to Jared Keith and Barbara Moneyhun of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Aurora Paulina. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moneyhun is the former Barbara Nickerson, daughter of Thomas H. Nickerson of Newport, Tennessee. Moneyhun is the son of Alan L. Moneyhun and Rebecca T. Moneyhun of Jackson. He works for Procter & Gamble.

Blattel

Daughter to Ryan David and Emily Kay Blattel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Clara Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Blattel is the former Emily Sikes, daughter of Doug and Kelly Sikes of Morley, Missouri. She is marketing manager at Rooted Web. Blattel is the son of Darrel and Joan Blattel of Kelso, Missouri. He is operations manager at Liberty Utilities.

Gendron

Son to Brandon Paul and Kara Marie Gendron of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Bodhi Monroe. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gendron is the former Kara Thompson, daughter of Buzz Thompson and Linda Thompson of Jackson. She is an executive broker with Realty Executives of Cape County. Gendron is the son of Rodney Gendron and Denise Gendron of Jackson. He is a boat captain with Knight Hawk Coal.

Schneider

Son to Sam Joseph and Megan Nicole Schneider of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Name, Sawyer Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schneider is the former Megan Russell, daughter of Tim and Tina Russell of Cape Girardeau. She works for Hope International. Schneider is the son of Joe and Laurie Schneider of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed at Inland Cape Rice Co.

Bollinger

Son to Jeramey Renzo Bollinger and Christa Anne Hitt-Bollinger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Name, Renzo Halsey. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hitt-Bollinger is the son of Ron Hitt and Linda Hitt of Jackson. She is a preschool teacher at East Elementary School in Jackson. Bollinger is the son of Joe Bollinger and Vivian Bollinger of Jackson. He is a mechanic at Lutesville Ford Motor.

Johnson

Son to Landon Drake Johnson and Savannah Renee Shaffer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Name, Ari Thomas. Weight, 7 pound, 10 ounces. First child. Shaffer is the daughter of Thomas Shaffer of Chaffee, Missouri, and Gwendolyn Spurgeon of Cuba, Missouri. She is a retail associate with Old Navy. Johnson is the son of Angela Johnson and Brian Johnson of Marble Hill. He is a salesman with Coad Chevrolet.

Gramlisch

Daughter to Nathan Allan and Amber Lynn Gramlisch of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Blayke Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Gramlisch is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Gramlisch is the son of Terry and Crystal Gramlisch of Chaffee. He is a fabricator with Manac Trailers.