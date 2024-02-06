Births 1/22/20

Daughter to Daniel Aguilar and Jordan Shae Pinkerton of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Name, Callie Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Pinkerton is the daughter of William "Eddie" Pinkerton and Lashay Pinkerton of Jackson. She works at Dexter BBQ in Jackson. Aguilar is the son of Linda Aguilar of Beaumont, California, and Art Aguilar.
Son to Viet The Tran and Loan Thi My Nguyen of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Name, Brian Gia An. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Tran and Nguyen both work for V & L Nails.
Son to Wesley Blake and Allison Brianne Rhymer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Name, Blayson Wayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Rhymer is the former Allison Graybill, daughter of Vicki Jordan of Cape Girardeau and Rodney Graybill of Benton, Kentucky. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Rhymer works for Greenbrier, Missouri.
Daughter to Sheldon Lee and April Rene Gregg of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:23 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Name, Josie Mae. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Gregg is the former April Nenninger, daughter of Peggy and Francis Nenninger of Marble Hill. She is a State Farm sales representative. Gregg is the son of Brad and Cynthia Gregg of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a lineman superintendent for Team Fishel.
Daughter to Luke Michael and Ashley Rose Ponder of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Name, Lily Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Ponder is the former Ashley Pedrosa, daughter of Ruth and Chris Stauersbol of Racine, Wisconsin. She is a teacher at United in Christ Lutheran Church. Ponder is the son of Mike and Kim Ponder of Altenburg. He is a teacher at Oak Ridge Elementary School.
Son to Mariah Nicole Robinson of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Adam Bentley. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Robinson is the daughter of Jeff and Terri Robinson of Jackson.
Daughter to Jared Keith and Barbara Moneyhun of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:32 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Aurora Paulina. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moneyhun is the former Barbara Nickerson, daughter of Thomas H. Nickerson of Newport, Tennessee. Moneyhun is the son of Alan L. Moneyhun and Rebecca T. Moneyhun of Jackson. He works for Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Ryan David and Emily Kay Blattel of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Clara Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Blattel is the former Emily Sikes, daughter of Doug and Kelly Sikes of Morley, Missouri. She is marketing manager at Rooted Web. Blattel is the son of Darrel and Joan Blattel of Kelso, Missouri. He is operations manager at Liberty Utilities.
Son to Brandon Paul and Kara Marie Gendron of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Name, Bodhi Monroe. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gendron is the former Kara Thompson, daughter of Buzz Thompson and Linda Thompson of Jackson. She is an executive broker with Realty Executives of Cape County. Gendron is the son of Rodney Gendron and Denise Gendron of Jackson. He is a boat captain with Knight Hawk Coal.
Son to Sam Joseph and Megan Nicole Schneider of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Name, Sawyer Joseph. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schneider is the former Megan Russell, daughter of Tim and Tina Russell of Cape Girardeau. She works for Hope International. Schneider is the son of Joe and Laurie Schneider of Cape Girardeau. He is self-employed at Inland Cape Rice Co.
Son to Jeramey Renzo Bollinger and Christa Anne Hitt-Bollinger of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Name, Renzo Halsey. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Hitt-Bollinger is the son of Ron Hitt and Linda Hitt of Jackson. She is a preschool teacher at East Elementary School in Jackson. Bollinger is the son of Joe Bollinger and Vivian Bollinger of Jackson. He is a mechanic at Lutesville Ford Motor.
Son to Landon Drake Johnson and Savannah Renee Shaffer of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Name, Ari Thomas. Weight, 7 pound, 10 ounces. First child. Shaffer is the daughter of Thomas Shaffer of Chaffee, Missouri, and Gwendolyn Spurgeon of Cuba, Missouri. She is a retail associate with Old Navy. Johnson is the son of Angela Johnson and Brian Johnson of Marble Hill. He is a salesman with Coad Chevrolet.
Daughter to Nathan Allan and Amber Lynn Gramlisch of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Blayke Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Gramlisch is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Gramlisch is the son of Terry and Crystal Gramlisch of Chaffee. He is a fabricator with Manac Trailers.
Daughter to Alex Glover and Brittney Paige Bettinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Camryn Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bettinger is the former Brittney Bohannon, daughter of Randy Bohannon and Julie Bohannon of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Bettinger is the son of Nancy Glover of Cape Girardeau and Mark Bettinger of St. Louis. He is operations manager for NAPA Auto Tire & Parts.
Son to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Missouri, Cos11:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Wendell Timin. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Freiheit is the former Angela Heuring, daughter of Myra Johnston of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Don Heuring of Dutchtown. Freiheit is the son of Michelle Box of Middlefield, Missouri, and Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown. Mr. and Mrs. Freiheit both work for Wesbecher Construction.
Daughter to Thomas Lawson Costephens and Destiny Rose Cook of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Cook is the daughter of Jeffrey Cook and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by the Bank of Missouri. Costephens is the son of Chip Costephens and Carla Costephens of Silva, Missouri. He is a laborer at W.W. Wood Products.
Son to Timothy Edward and Amanda Jo Johnson of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Tanner Gene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Johnson is the former Amanda Myers, daughter of Harold and Brenda Myers of Fredericktown, Missouri. She is a physical therapist at Madison Medical Center. Johnson is the son of Marcia Johnson of Sedgewickville. He is the owner of G&J Ag.
Son to Tarneshina Simone Gillespie of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Chase Jharelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son.
Daughter to Trae Charles and Chelsey LeeAnn Bell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Kennedy. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bell is the former Chelsey Green, daughter of Jerry Green of Marble Hill and the late Lisa Green. Bell is the son of Bonney Clark of Marble Hill and Joseph and Jenny Bell of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He works for TG Missouri.
Daughter to Michael Manuel Pesina and Bobbie Jo Roberson of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Name, Gemma Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Roberson is the daughter of Gerry Roberson of Greenville, Missouri, and Pam VanSickle of Delta. Pesina is the son of Olivia Pesina of Jackson and Larry Houchins of Wappapello, Missouri. He works for Townsend.
Son to Cody Michael and Emily Grace Harris of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Name, Maverick Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Harris is the former Emily Elfrink, daughter of Harlan and Julie Elfrink of Leopold. She is a physical therapist with Hamilton Memorial Hospital. Harris is the son of Eric and April Harris of Jackson. He is an auto body technician at Harris Auto Body & Frame in Jackson.
Son to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Braxten Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Calhoun is the former Kayla Treece, daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake. She is a receptionist at Heartland Veterinary Care. Calhoun is the son of Brian and Missy Calhoun of Jonesboro, Illinois. He is a construction worker with Cook Sales Inc.
Daughter to Kevin Eugene Hunt Jr., and Brittney Jordan Trapp of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Aiyana Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Trapp is the daughter of Wendy Gentry and Christopher Trapp Sr., of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Pear Tree Inn. Hunt is the son of Debbie Moss of Scott City and Kevin Hunt Sr. of Cape Girardeau. He works at Havco.
Son to Michael Cody Palmer and Marie Kay Lufcy of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Weston Scott. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Lufcy is the daughter of Vanessa Peaterson of Chaffee, Missouri, and Terry Lufcy of Benton. She works at Dollar General in Benton. Palmer is the son of Melanie Poe and Gary Poe of Bradford, Tennessee.
Son to Collin Alan and Haley Jo Diane Schabbing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Luke Collins. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schabbing is the former Haley Dickerson, daughter of Chuck Dickerson of Jackson and Carlis Dickerson of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cape Small Animal Clinic. Schabbing is the son of Steve Schabbing and Michele Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Southeast Missouri State University farm.
Son to Jovonne Danielle Banks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:24 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Kai River. Weight, 2 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Banks is the daughter of Volanda Banks of Haywood City, Missouri. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Reggie Miles Jr., and Aubrey Tatum Mitchell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Name, Mason Graham. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mitchell works at Hampton Inn. Miles is employed by Menards.
