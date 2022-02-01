Births 1/2/22

Son to Joshua and Bethany Lynn Alvarado of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Name, Bronson Manuel. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Alvarado is the daughter of Brad and Teri Bowman of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Alvarado is the son of Manny and Sandy Alvarado of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for AT&T.
Son to Robert Thomas Alvarado Jr. and Heather Marie Owen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Name, Alexander Riley Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Owen is the daughter of Amy Overbeck of Jackson and Quincy and Rose Rhodes of Russelville, Arkansas. Alvarado is the son of Rebbeca Hayes of Austin, Texas, and Robert Alvarado Sr. of Texas. He works for Buchheit Logistics.
Daughter to Garrett Wade and Kirstin Ruth Winkler of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Name, Jo Lea. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Winkler is the former Kirstin Schlichting, daughter of Alan and Tracey Schlichting of Perryville. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Winkler is the son of Terry and Karen Winkler of Perryville. He is self-employed with WW Exteriors.
Daughter to Dylan Grant Rose and Mykensie Paige Kilburn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Name, Adaline Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Kilburn is the daughter of Jessica Underwood and Tommy Kilburn of Cape Girardeau. Rose is the son of Renada Brown and Joseph Rose of Cape Girardeau. He works at Walmart.
Son to Seth Tyler and Kayla Dawn Schultz of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Name, Karter James. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schultz is the former Kayla Hulvey, daughter of Barbie and Scotty Learue of Marble Hill and Carl and Tina Hulvey of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Schultz is the son of Jackie Schultz of Illinois. He is employed by Stitch It International.
Daughter to Alex J. and Roxanna P. Fadler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Name, Ainsley Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fadler is the former Roxanna Miller, daughter of Lisa Miller of Jackson. She is employed by Dents Make Cents. Fadler is the son of Rachel Partridge of Jackson and Roger Fadler of Friedheim. He works for Fronabarger.
Son to James Rylan Schaffer and Katelynn Shandale Lewis of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Name, Koe Rylan. Weight, 9 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Lewis is the daughter of Jessica Abney of Sikeston. She works for Acumen. Schaffer is the son of Wanda Schaffer and Jamie Schaffer of Sikeston.
Daughter to Chad Allen and Monica Leigh Fisher of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Stella Noelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Fisher is the former Monica McCollough, daughter of Allan McCollough and Lolita McCollough of Dexter, Missouri. She is a dental hygienist with Bennett Family Dentistry. Fisher is the son of Allen Fisher and Marsha Fisher of Jackson. He is pastor of Cape First Church.
Son to Nicholas Clyde Brooks and Emma Kathleen Hunter of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Nichols Clyde Jr. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Hunter is the former Emma Townsend, daughter of Sheila and Darell Townsend of Benton. Brooks is the son of Karen Kassinger and Erik Ziegler of Benton. He is employed by Freeman and Townsend Concrete Finishing.
Daughter to David Zachary and Kacie Danielle Curry of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Lynden Alysse. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Curry is the former Kacie Evans, daughter of Rick and Karen Evans of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Curry is the son of David Curry of Sikeston. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Danielle Michelle Clark of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Rylee Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Clark is the former Danielle Jarrell, daughter of the late Michele Ann Jarrell.
Daughter to Austin Shaun Lee and Breaunna Jonette Allcock of Bertrand, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Name, Emberlynn Rayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second daughter. Allcock is the daughter of Kimberly Wilkerson of Sikeston, Missouri, and Harold Allcock of Bertrand. Lee is the son of Melinda Lee and Jerry Lee of Graves, Kentucky. He works for Tri National Inc.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.