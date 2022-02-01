Births 1/2/22

Alvarado

Son to Joshua and Bethany Lynn Alvarado of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Name, Bronson Manuel. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Alvarado is the daughter of Brad and Teri Bowman of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Alvarado is the son of Manny and Sandy Alvarado of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for AT&T.

Alvarado

Son to Robert Thomas Alvarado Jr. and Heather Marie Owen of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Name, Alexander Riley Thomas. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Owen is the daughter of Amy Overbeck of Jackson and Quincy and Rose Rhodes of Russelville, Arkansas. Alvarado is the son of Rebbeca Hayes of Austin, Texas, and Robert Alvarado Sr. of Texas. He works for Buchheit Logistics.

Winkler

Daughter to Garrett Wade and Kirstin Ruth Winkler of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Name, Jo Lea. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Winkler is the former Kirstin Schlichting, daughter of Alan and Tracey Schlichting of Perryville. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Winkler is the son of Terry and Karen Winkler of Perryville. He is self-employed with WW Exteriors.

Rose

Daughter to Dylan Grant Rose and Mykensie Paige Kilburn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Name, Adaline Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Kilburn is the daughter of Jessica Underwood and Tommy Kilburn of Cape Girardeau. Rose is the son of Renada Brown and Joseph Rose of Cape Girardeau. He works at Walmart.

Schultz

Son to Seth Tyler and Kayla Dawn Schultz of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:49 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Name, Karter James. Weight, 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Schultz is the former Kayla Hulvey, daughter of Barbie and Scotty Learue of Marble Hill and Carl and Tina Hulvey of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Schultz is the son of Jackie Schultz of Illinois. He is employed by Stitch It International.

Fadler

Daughter to Alex J. and Roxanna P. Fadler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:09 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Name, Ainsley Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fadler is the former Roxanna Miller, daughter of Lisa Miller of Jackson. She is employed by Dents Make Cents. Fadler is the son of Rachel Partridge of Jackson and Roger Fadler of Friedheim. He works for Fronabarger.