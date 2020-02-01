Births 1/2/2020

Seabaugh

Daughter to Jeremy and Sarah Seabaugh of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Name, Cora Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Seabaugh is the daughter of Richard Schmidt and Karen Schmidt of Farrar, Missouri. She is employed by Villas of Jackson. Seabaugh is the son of Garry Seabaugh and Gail Seabaugh of Jackson. He works for UPS.

Seyer

Son to Hunter and Kristen Seyer of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, 7:49 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Name, Noah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seyer is the daughter of Todd and Pam Cook of Oak Ridge. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Seyer is the son of James and Lisa Seyer of Oak Ridge. He works for Alan Wire.