Births 1/19/20

Bagot

Son to Jacob and Bailey Bagot of Essex, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Name, Joshua Laurence. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bagot is the daughter of Kathy Rodgers of Jackson and the late Billy Rodgers. She is a member of the media staff at Cape First Church and is also owner of Bailey Kay Photography. Bagot is the son of Lisa Grigsby of St. Louis and Jim Bagot of Cape Girardeau. He is a music teacher and band director with the Richland (Missouri) School District.

Ross

Son to Adam and Michaelyn Ross of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Name, Everett Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Jim and Lisa Burns of Cape Girardeau. Ross is the son of Eddie and Brenda Ross of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Ross both work for Ross Furniture.