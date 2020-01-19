All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsJanuary 18, 2020

Births 1/19/20

Twin daughters to Jonathan and Camie Taylor of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Ava Lee was born at 4:45 p.m., and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. April Renee was born at 4:47 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth and fifth daughters. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Rodney and Betty Roberts of Oak Ridge. She is employed by TG Missouri. Taylor is the son of David and Theresa Taylor of McClure, Illinois. He works for Taylor Heating and Air...

Southeast Missourian

Taylor

Twin daughters to Jonathan and Camie Taylor of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Ava Lee was born at 4:45 p.m., and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. April Renee was born at 4:47 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth and fifth daughters. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Rodney and Betty Roberts of Oak Ridge. She is employed by TG Missouri. Taylor is the son of David and Theresa Taylor of McClure, Illinois. He works for Taylor Heating and Air.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bagot

Son to Jacob and Bailey Bagot of Essex, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Name, Joshua Laurence. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bagot is the daughter of Kathy Rodgers of Jackson and the late Billy Rodgers. She is a member of the media staff at Cape First Church and is also owner of Bailey Kay Photography. Bagot is the son of Lisa Grigsby of St. Louis and Jim Bagot of Cape Girardeau. He is a music teacher and band director with the Richland (Missouri) School District.

Ross

Son to Adam and Michaelyn Ross of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Name, Everett Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Jim and Lisa Burns of Cape Girardeau. Ross is the son of Eddie and Brenda Ross of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Ross both work for Ross Furniture.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 25
Fire report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 25
Police report 10-26-24
RecordsOct. 24
Fire report 10-25-24
RecordsOct. 24
Police report 10-25-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy