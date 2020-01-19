Births 1/19/20

Twin daughters to Jonathan and Camie Taylor of Oak Ridge, Southeast Hospital, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Ava Lee was born at 4:45 p.m., and weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. April Renee was born at 4:47 p.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth and fifth daughters. Mrs. Taylor is the daughter of Rodney and Betty Roberts of Oak Ridge. She is employed by TG Missouri. Taylor is the son of David and Theresa Taylor of McClure, Illinois. He works for Taylor Heating and Air.
Son to Jacob and Bailey Bagot of Essex, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Name, Joshua Laurence. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Bagot is the daughter of Kathy Rodgers of Jackson and the late Billy Rodgers. She is a member of the media staff at Cape First Church and is also owner of Bailey Kay Photography. Bagot is the son of Lisa Grigsby of St. Louis and Jim Bagot of Cape Girardeau. He is a music teacher and band director with the Richland (Missouri) School District.
Son to Adam and Michaelyn Ross of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Name, Everett Joe. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ross is the daughter of Jim and Lisa Burns of Cape Girardeau. Ross is the son of Eddie and Brenda Ross of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Ross both work for Ross Furniture.
