Births 1/17/18

Daughter to Alexander Sebastian Harris and Simone Jasmine Martin of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:56 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Name, Legacy Divine. Weight, 4 pounds, 7 ounces. Third daughter. Martin is the daughter of Brenda Harrison of St. Louis and Lorenzo Martin of Bloomington, Illinois. Harris is the son of Rose Harris and Willie Harris of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Johnathan James Seabaugh and Stephanie Marie Brown of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Name, Asa James. Weight, 6 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Brown is the daughter of Lesa M. Brown of Festus, Missouri. She is a stylist at Supercuts. Seabaugh is the son of Glinda Seabaugh and Michael Paul Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. He is the owner of Pitter's Cafe.
Daughter to Edward Mikhail and Danielle Nicole Heath of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Camilla Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Heath is the former Danielle Moore, daughter of Dan and Karen Moore of Rosiclare, Illinois. Heath is the son of Steve Heath of Buncombe, Illinois. Mr. and Mrs. Heath are registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center.
