Births 1/10/18

Daughter to Justin Anthony and Lindsay Jo Trout of Olathe, Kansas, Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, 9:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Emerson May. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Trout is the former Lindsay Kelley, daughter of Terrence and Kim Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She is an office manager at Farm Bureau Financial Services in Overland Park. Trout is the son of Tony and Charlotte Trout of Newton, Illinois. He is employed as a patient services group lead at Quest Diagnostics in Overland Park.
Son to Cory Justin and Lisa Marie Slusher of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Dawson Alan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Slusher is the former Lisa Imgrund, daughter of Frank and Kathy Imgrund of Shawnee, Kansas. She is an art teacher at Kelly Elementary School. Slusher is the son of Glen Slusher of Benton, Missouri, and the late Jan Slusher. He is owner of Slusher Farm and Home in Sikeston.
Son to Trenton Paul and Amanda Marie Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Cooper Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Davis is the former Amanda Nabors, daughter of Dale and Susan Nabors of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Trudy Davis of Jennings, Louisiana. He is employed by Regions Bank.
Daughter to Don Wayne and FredaMae Robbison Christian of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Name, Emily Grace. Weight, 8 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Christian is the former FredaMae McGhee, daughter of Pamela McGhee and Bill McGhee of Jackson. She is a paraprofessional at Jackson High School. Christian is the son of Susan Jarrell and James Jarrell of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a parts clerk at HAVCO Wood Products.
Son to Adam and Melissa Kerr of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. Name, Adam Henry. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Kerr is the daughter of Jeannie Mack and Jerry Mack of Cape Girardeau. Kerr is the son of Bonnie Kerr and Peter Kerr of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Dr. Joseph Lee Sr. and Tamika M. Jefferson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Name, Joseph Lee Jr. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jefferson is the former Tamika Mills, daughter of the Rev. Donnette Mills and Toni Mills of Zuni, Virginia. She is a registered dental hygienist at Cape Girardeau Dental Care. Jefferson is the son of Parcell Jefferson Sr. and Helen W. Jefferson of Jarratt, Virginia. He is a music professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.