Births 1/10/18

Trout

Daughter to Justin Anthony and Lindsay Jo Trout of Olathe, Kansas, Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, 9:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Name, Emerson May. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Trout is the former Lindsay Kelley, daughter of Terrence and Kim Kelley of Cape Girardeau. She is an office manager at Farm Bureau Financial Services in Overland Park. Trout is the son of Tony and Charlotte Trout of Newton, Illinois. He is employed as a patient services group lead at Quest Diagnostics in Overland Park.

Slusher

Son to Cory Justin and Lisa Marie Slusher of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Dawson Alan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Slusher is the former Lisa Imgrund, daughter of Frank and Kathy Imgrund of Shawnee, Kansas. She is an art teacher at Kelly Elementary School. Slusher is the son of Glen Slusher of Benton, Missouri, and the late Jan Slusher. He is owner of Slusher Farm and Home in Sikeston.

Davis

Son to Trenton Paul and Amanda Marie Davis of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Name, Cooper Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 7.6 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Davis is the former Amanda Nabors, daughter of Dale and Susan Nabors of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Davis is the son of Trudy Davis of Jennings, Louisiana. He is employed by Regions Bank.