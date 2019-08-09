Birth 9/8/19

Stokely

Daughter to Dagan Ray Stokely and Cherokee Cheyenne Kingery of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Name, Amira Lynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Kingery is the daughter of Christina Kingery and Teddy Kingery of Potosi, Missouri. Stokeley is the son of Bill and Jami Stokely of Cape Giradeau and Alicia Decker of Perryville, Missouri.

Maloney

Daughter to Hunter Maloney and Samantha Tilley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:54 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Name, Ella Bleu. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Tilley is the daughter of Jerry and Susan Tilley of Jackson. Maloney is the son of Carrie Rose of Jackson.