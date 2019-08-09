All sections
RecordsSeptember 7, 2019
Birth 9/8/19
Stokely

Daughter to Dagan Ray Stokely and Cherokee Cheyenne Kingery of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Name, Amira Lynn Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Kingery is the daughter of Christina Kingery and Teddy Kingery of Potosi, Missouri. Stokeley is the son of Bill and Jami Stokely of Cape Giradeau and Alicia Decker of Perryville, Missouri.

Maloney

Daughter to Hunter Maloney and Samantha Tilley of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:54 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Name, Ella Bleu. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ms. Tilley is the daughter of Jerry and Susan Tilley of Jackson. Maloney is the son of Carrie Rose of Jackson.

Moses

Daughter to Trenton and Angela Moses of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Name, Andie Kathryn. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Mrs. Moses is the daughter of Randy and Virginia Burchett of Zalma, Missouri. She is an instructor at Southeast Hospital College of Nursing & Health Sciences. Moses is the son of Bob and Lisa Moses of Jackson. He is a scout for the Atlanta Braves.

Shelby

Son to Luke Shelby and Sierra Metcalf of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Name, Thatcher Kain. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Ms. Metcalf is the daughter of Roy Jr. and Christy Metcalf of Advance. She works at Dollar General Store. Shelby is the son of Kelly and Erin Shelby of Greenbrier, Missouri, and Angela Schrader of Zalma, Missouri. He works at Manac Trailer Inc.

image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
