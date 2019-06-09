All sections
RecordsSeptember 6, 2019
Birth 9/6/19
Jones

Twins to Christopher Edward and Kayla Heaven Michelle Jones of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Daughter Aria Sage was born at 9:01 p.m. and weighed 2 pounds, 14 ounces. Son Silas Wayne was born at 9:03 p.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces. First children. Mrs. Jones is the former Kayla Phelps, daughter of Sonny and Bobbie Phelps of Cape Girardeau and Teresa and Timothy Headley of Lufkin, Texas. Jones is the son of Melodi and Chris Owens of Pecos, Texas, Josh and Sara Murdoch of Gatesville, Texas, Cosby Jones of Cape Girardeau and Debbie Schrum of Chaffee, Missouri.

Births
