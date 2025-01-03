PHOTO
BENTON — Vince Draper, a longtime residence of Benton, was born July 13, 1943, and died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home in rural Scott County.
Vince is survived by his wife, Julie Young Draper, and many friends and family.
As a young man, Vince served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa, but in the '70s, he stuffed what he could in his truck and drove to Southeast Missouri, where he met and married the love of his life, Julie Young. They soon were building Stockade Buildings and breeding quarter horses.
Vince was always a cowboy and a rancher at heart. He and Julie founded and ran 2D Land and Cattle Company, along with Stockade Construction and Stockade Buildings in Oran. Julie will continue their business just as she and Vince have run it over the last 40-plus years.
Vince will be remembered as a well-respected businessman who did things his way.
At his request there will be no formal services.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
