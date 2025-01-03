All sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Vince Draper

Vince Draper, a Vietnam veteran and respected businessman from Benton, passed away at 81. He and his wife, Julie, built a successful life and business together in Southeast Missouri.

Vince Draper
Vince Draper

PHOTO

FLAG

BENTON — Vince Draper, a longtime residence of Benton, was born July 13, 1943, and died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home in rural Scott County.

Vince is survived by his wife, Julie Young Draper, and many friends and family.

As a young man, Vince served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa, but in the '70s, he stuffed what he could in his truck and drove to Southeast Missouri, where he met and married the love of his life, Julie Young. They soon were building Stockade Buildings and breeding quarter horses.

Vince was always a cowboy and a rancher at heart. He and Julie founded and ran 2D Land and Cattle Company, along with Stockade Construction and Stockade Buildings in Oran. Julie will continue their business just as she and Vince have run it over the last 40-plus years.

Vince will be remembered as a well-respected businessman who did things his way.

At his request there will be no formal services.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

