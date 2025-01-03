PHOTO

BENTON — Vince Draper, a longtime residence of Benton, was born July 13, 1943, and died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home in rural Scott County.

Vince is survived by his wife, Julie Young Draper, and many friends and family.

As a young man, Vince served his country during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Iowa, but in the '70s, he stuffed what he could in his truck and drove to Southeast Missouri, where he met and married the love of his life, Julie Young. They soon were building Stockade Buildings and breeding quarter horses.