Donna McDowell

Beloved Donna Jean McDowell went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at the age of 79. Donna truly loved the Lord and lived her entire life striving to put Him first and to sharing His love with others.

She was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Gary, her husband of 58 years, and followed him wherever his job took them all over the country. Donna was a loving mother to her three children and to many foster children, and beloved grandmother to her six grandchildren. She was the biggest fan and supporter of all her children and grandchildren, and loved to share how proud she was of them all. She loved to go to as many of their activities as she could, but most importantly she shared the Gospel and her love for Jesus with all of them.

Donna was an educator for close to 50 years and had a special place in her heart for her special education students, and was not afraid to advocate and fight for them. She not only opened her home to many foster children over the years, but also to several students and missionaries who needed a home.

Donna was always active in church, teaching Sunday school, Bible school or serving wherever there was a need, and was an active member of Cape Bible Church. In addition to the gift of teaching, Donna was blessed with many other talents and always used her talents for the Lord. Donna was an amazing artist and not only did artwork for family, church, school and community projects, but she also traveled to many churches and organizations sharing the Gospel through art and music with her husband. She was a very talented seamstress and was always making or fixing clothing and items for others, including her students and the local hospital and rehab.

Donna truly was a reflection of the Lord’s love to those around her, and her love and generosity knew no bounds. Those who were privileged enough to call her wife, mother, Grams, Mops and friend were extremely blessed to have had her in their lives, and her legacy of love will live on forever. She is now reaping her rewards in Heaven and, although she is greatly missed, her loved ones know they will see her soon, and “Oh, what a glorious day that will be!"

Donna is survived by her husband, Gary McDowell of Cape Girardeau; son, Barry McDowell and wife, Patricia, of Haymarket, Virginia; daughter, Becky Rush and husband, Kelly, of Batesville, Arkansas; and daughter, Beth Johnson and husband, Marcus, of Cape Girardeau. She is also survived by six grandchildren, C.J. McDowell, Christopher McDowell, Taylor Rush, Tyas Rush, Ava Johnson and Marshall Johnson.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Rowena and Bill Mertens of Raytown, and her uncle, LeRoy Bromley of Springfield.