James Arthur “Jim” Shank, 71 of Cape Girardeau and formerly of Jackson passed away Monday, March 3, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, June 30, 1953, the son of James E. and Evelyn C. Roewe Shank Jr.

He married Deborah J. “Debbie” Vaughn on Oct. 4, 1975. She passed away Aug. 17, 2010. Jim married Jaci McDowell Gohn in 2016, and she survives.

Jim was a graduate of Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois, and attended Southwestern Illinois Community College. In 1985, Jim and Debbie moved to Jackson, where he went to work for Southeast Missouri State University, retiring in 2014.

He was a member of Mount Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau. He enjoyed landscaping, Bible study, walking, hiking and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Jaci Shank; two sons, Chris (Dana Formon) Shank of Marietta, Georgia, and Nate Shank of Fenton; and two stepsons, Adam (Svetha) Gohn and Eli Gohn.