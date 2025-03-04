Ronald Wooldridge

Ronald Dean Wooldridge, son of Gladys and Veona Moore Wooldridge, was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Chaffee and departed his life Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his residence in Cape Girardeau at the age of 78.

He served as a staff sergeant (SSG), E-6, in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. His commendable service earned him several honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

Ron was a former radio engineer specializing in radio and TV broadcasting. He was a former anchor of the "Breakfast Show" on KFVS-12 in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include one son, Ryan (Becky) Wooldridge of Kansas City; one daughter, Wendy (Keith) Cooper of Perryville; five grandchildren, Casie Cooper, Marissa Cooper, Will Cooper, Avery Wooldridge and Savana Wooldridge; two brothers, Gilbert Wooldridge of Cape Girardeau and Bill Wooldridge of Florissant; and other relatives and friends.