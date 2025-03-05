Roger Bolin

POPLAR BLUFF — Roger Dale Bolin was born Aug. 21, 1950, to Henry and Verna Mae Bolin of Poplar Bluff. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Roger was a little cowboy consumed with watching Roy Rogers and playing with his neighborhood friends. That singing cowboy was only the beginning of his love of music. He had a talent for the trombone and, after graduating from Poplar Bluff High School in 1968, attended Southeast Missouri State University. He was transformed by his involvement in the Golden Eagles Marching Band under Leroy Mason.
While at SEMO, he met and married Golden Eagles band majorette Kay Sewing of Jackson. He graduated from SEMO with a degree in music in 1972 and went on to become a high school band and vocal music teacher, leading young musicians at Thayer, Caruthersville and Woodland high schools. He loved so many kinds of music and had amassed a large music collection. He was James Taylor’s biggest fan and knew every song ever recorded.
Later, Roger shifted careers to farm insurance, becoming an agent with Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance.
His love of clean humor eventually showed up in the clever T-shirts he wore daily at Life-Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
Roger had two children, Carole (Mike) Harvell and Dale (Denise) Bolin. He instilled as many virtues as possible while also teaching them everything he knew. He had eight grandchildren, Cameron (Caleb) Johnston, Dylan (Mariah) Moore, Thomas Harvell, Jacob (Cierra) Harvell, Nathan (Alejandra Acevedo) Bolin, Taylor Bolin, Kaylie Bolin and Mason Bolin. He was also very proud of his five great-grandchildren, David, Abigail, Henry, Aurora and Athena. Roger had one sister, Karen Bell of Washington state.
Per Roger’s request, the family will forego a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leroy F. Mason Endowed Scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University, 1 University Plaza, MS 7300, Cape Girardeau MO 63701 or www.semo.edu/give, noting Leroy F. Mason Scholarship in the comment box.
Cotrell Willow Ridge Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family and friends of Roger Bolin. Online condolences may be sent at www.cwrfcs.com.
