Roger Bolin

POPLAR BLUFF — Roger Dale Bolin was born Aug. 21, 1950, to Henry and Verna Mae Bolin of Poplar Bluff. He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Roger was a little cowboy consumed with watching Roy Rogers and playing with his neighborhood friends. That singing cowboy was only the beginning of his love of music. He had a talent for the trombone and, after graduating from Poplar Bluff High School in 1968, attended Southeast Missouri State University. He was transformed by his involvement in the Golden Eagles Marching Band under Leroy Mason.

While at SEMO, he met and married Golden Eagles band majorette Kay Sewing of Jackson. He graduated from SEMO with a degree in music in 1972 and went on to become a high school band and vocal music teacher, leading young musicians at Thayer, Caruthersville and Woodland high schools. He loved so many kinds of music and had amassed a large music collection. He was James Taylor’s biggest fan and knew every song ever recorded.

Later, Roger shifted careers to farm insurance, becoming an agent with Arnsberg Farmers Mutual Insurance.