Richard J. “Joe” Parks, 81, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Nov. 17, 1943, in Lancaster, Ohio, to Forest and Myrtle Boyt Parks. He and Linda Ozment were married June 16, 1964, in Jackson. They had been married 60 years when Linda passed away Sept. 28, 2024.

Joe was a graduate of Cape Central High School. He honorably served six years in the Missouri National Guard.

Joe’s employment included Weiser Motor Co. and Campus Automotive. In 1983, he established Parks Automotive, retiring in 2006 and transitioning the business to his son, Bryant. He continued to periodically help at the shop and often transferred cars for Van Matre and SEMO Automotive. Many folks may remember Joe for his CB handle, “The Fisherman”.

Joe developed an interest in bass fishing in the early '70s and eventually became competitive in the sport, taking 10th place in the Forest L. Wood Tournament in 2003 at Kentucky Lake. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to the cabin near Lake Wappapello.

Joe was a longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.