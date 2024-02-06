Shirley Schumer

PERRYVILLE – Shirley Mae Schumer, 84, of Perryville died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Riverview at the Park Care & Rehab Center in Ste. Genevieve.
Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at the church, with the Rev. Joseph Schlie officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
