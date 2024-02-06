James Szepanski

James Allen Szepanski, son of the late John Robert and Elizabeth Ebert Szepanski, was born April 7, 1963, in St. Louis and departed his life Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his home in Jackson at the age of 61 years.

Jim went to college in Cape Girardeau. He was in television production and then moved to radio sales. He was a radio salesman for River Radio in Cape Girardeau. Jim was also a member of Unity Baptist Church in Benton.

On Oct. 30, 2010, he was united in marriage to Louise Marie Tell. She survives at the home in Jackson. Along with his wife, survivors include one daughter, Kristina (Billy Miller) Hett of Jackson; two sons, Paul (Rachael Kirk) Bellefeuille of Chaffee and George (Amanda) Bellefeuille Jr., of Jackson; one sister, Gale (Dan) Burpo of Masco; one sister-in-law, Sue Szepanski of Wright City; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, John Robert Szepanski.

Jim was an avid lover of sports. His favorite sports teams included the Minnesota Vikings (football), St. Louis Cardinals (baseball) and the St. Louis Blues (hockey). Jim enjoyed playing darts with his friend and family and actually ran his own dart league. He was also an avid golf player.