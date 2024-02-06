James Szepanski

James Allen Szepanski, son of the late John Robert and Elizabeth Ebert Szepanski, was born April 7, 1963, in St. Louis and departed his life Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his home in Jackson at the age of 61 years.
Jim went to college in Cape Girardeau. He was in television production and then moved to radio sales. He was a radio salesman for River Radio in Cape Girardeau. Jim was also a member of Unity Baptist Church in Benton.
On Oct. 30, 2010, he was united in marriage to Louise Marie Tell. She survives at the home in Jackson. Along with his wife, survivors include one daughter, Kristina (Billy Miller) Hett of Jackson; two sons, Paul (Rachael Kirk) Bellefeuille of Chaffee and George (Amanda) Bellefeuille Jr., of Jackson; one sister, Gale (Dan) Burpo of Masco; one sister-in-law, Sue Szepanski of Wright City; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by one brother, John Robert Szepanski.
Jim was an avid lover of sports. His favorite sports teams included the Minnesota Vikings (football), St. Louis Cardinals (baseball) and the St. Louis Blues (hockey). Jim enjoyed playing darts with his friend and family and actually ran his own dart league. He was also an avid golf player.
He loved being with his family and enjoyed spending time with his many grandchildren. He always loved going to all of the grandchildren’s school and sporting functions. He loved being in the crowd cheering them on. Jim also loved spending his time camping, floating and fishing. He was a great fisherman. He always caught at least one fish, no matter where he was. Jim was always a joy to be around. He always had a smile on his face and a good story to tell. Jim will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. They find comfort knowing he is no longer suffering with medical issues and that he has been reunited with his brother, who he has missed so much since losing him in 2021.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the church, with the Rev. Dennis Lowe officiating.
