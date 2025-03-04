Mary Turner

Mary Janet Turner, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saxony Village Manor in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be follow at noon Monday, March 10, at the church, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
