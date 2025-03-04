All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

Mary Turner

Mary Janet Turner, 90, passed away on March 1, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Services will be held on March 10 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery.

story image illustation

Mary Janet Turner, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saxony Village Manor in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will be follow at noon Monday, March 10, at the church, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Viola Buck
ObituariesMar. 4
Viola Buck
Stacy Camp
ObituariesMar. 4
Stacy Camp
Edmond Ellsworth
ObituariesMar. 4
Edmond Ellsworth
Sharon Landewe
ObituariesMar. 4
Sharon Landewe
Patricia Lewis
ObituariesMar. 4
Patricia Lewis
Dewey Lukefahr
ObituariesMar. 4
Dewey Lukefahr
Terry Marquis
ObituariesMar. 4
Terry Marquis
Tracie Sander
ObituariesMar. 4
Tracie Sander
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy