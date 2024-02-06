Doris Weissmueller

Doris Etta Weissmueller, 74, of Gordonville died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau, with family at her side.

She was born June 8, 1950, in Cape Girardeau to Oscar and Alida Jahn Doberenz. She and Bill Weissmueller were married July 8, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown.

Doris was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown. After graduating from Jackson High School in 1968, Doris worked several years at Lee Rowan (Newell Rubbermaid). She then worked at Macy’s before retiring in 2018.

She had a deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her MawMaw. She was a talented seamstress. As a teenager and young adult, she sewed many articles of clothing for herself and her family. She was a humble servant of the Lord and was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. She had the kindest soul and always put others before herself.

Loving survivors include her husband, Bill Weissmueller of Gordonville; one son, Ryan (Amy) Weissmueller of Shawneetown; one daughter, Traci Weissmueller of Shawneetown; four grandsons, Kyle, Luke, Elan and Jude Weissmueller; one brother Ray (Kim) Doberenz of McKinney, Texas; one sister, Mildred (the late David) Koeppel of Shawneetown; five sisters-in-law, Nancy (and the late Terry) Weissmueller of Kelso, Judith Elfrink-Weissmueller (Don Eaton) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Ella Weissmueller of Kelso, Germaine (Tim) Cannon of Chaffee and Carol (Karl) Grubbe of Santa Fe.