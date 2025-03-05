Susan Ruebel

Susan Ohmart Ruebel, daughter of Otto and Edna Dix Ohmart, made her first appearance at Union County Hospital in Anna, Illinois, on Sept. 24, 1959. She passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, where she had been a resident since October 2023.

Susan graduated from College High School on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in 1977. While going to school there, she volunteered at Saint Francis Medical Center. Following graduation, she worked part-time as a telephone operator and offered to babysit, saving her money to go to college. At SEMO, she earned an associate's degree in child care and development.

Susan met Larry Ruebel at the Baptist Student Union on the SEMO campus in 1981. They were married Aug. 27, 1983. The two moved to Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in 1984, where Larry earned a degree in electronics at Oklahoma State Technical School. After graduation, the couple settled in the St. Louis area, where Larry found work as an electronics technician. Susan initially worked at a child care center before, over time, pursuing other opportunities.

Susan and Larry shared nearly 40 years as husband and wife before Larry's passing in June 2023. Due to physical challenges, Susan moved into a nursing facility in Florissant, after Larry's death. When space opened at Lutheran Home, she moved there to be close to her mother, who was already a resident in the assisted living facility. Together, the two were often seen playing games, working jigsaw puzzles and visiting other residents.

Susan loved children, pet cats and making new friends while keeping in touch with old ones, many of whom she met at the First Baptist Church, where she was a member.