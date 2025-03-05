John “Doc” Yallaly, 93, of Cape Girardeau passed away Monday, March 3, 2025.

He lived a long, fulfilling life and was beloved by friends and family.

He was born Dec. 30, 1931, in Cape Girardeau to George and Genevieve Doll Yallaly.

After graduating from Cape Girardeau Central High School, John worked at Southwestern Bell. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and played baseball for the Army. After being discharged, John returned to Cape Girardeau and resumed work for Southwestern Bell, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Criddle. John and Barbara were married in 1963.

Throughout his life, John took an active part in volunteering and community service. John was a lifelong member of St Mary’s Cathedral and a Fourth-Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He worked tirelessly with the Capaha Park Improvement Committee.

John also enjoyed several hobbies, including sports, hunting, fishing, beekeeping and coaching. He also loved animals, his wife and his daughter.

In 1956, John started coaching the Cape Girardeau American Legion baseball team and continued to coach the team for 40 years, touching countless young lives. The team won two state championships under John’s stewardship.

In 1967, John helped establish VIP Industries, an organization that serves individuals with a broad spectrum of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Some of John’s awards and accomplishments:

2023 — Inducted into the MO American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

2017 — Parks & Recreation Cape Noon Optimist Club Youth Sports Lifetime Achievement Award.

2014 — Distinguished Legionnaire for the State of Missouri.

2011 — Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award.