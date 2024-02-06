Marcella Huebel

MURRAY, Ky. – Marcella Jane Huebel, 98, of Murray, formerly of Cape Girardeau, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Passion and Purpose Personal Care.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.mm. Monday, March 10, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 10, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Short officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
