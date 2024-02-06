Terry Ahrens

GREENVILLE, Ala. – Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, formerly of Jackson, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Terry suffered fatal injuries from a tragic accident in Nashville, Tennessee, while waiting for his truck to be loaded.

The third of four children, Terry was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Cape Girardeau to Orville and Nora Proffer Ahrens.

He was a 1985 graduate of Jackson High School.

Terry loved his job and was proud to be a lifelong truck driver.

On Nov. 4, 2022, he married the love of his life, Melissa Humes, in Greenville. Together, they drove as a team for Gateway Logistics, before establishing their own trucking company, MTD Transport LLC in Greenville. Terry previously drove for Lindsey Petroleum and Midland Trucking.

Terry was a calm, quiet, thoughtful and generous man, who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He and Melissa enjoyed their Saturday day dates, often going to obscure historical places and taking occasional drives to the beach. Terry had special memories of fishing with his grandfather, a hobby he continued to enjoy with those he loved whenever time allowed. Terry was a Mr. Fix-It and was always willing to help fix anything for family and friends, always putting their needs above his.