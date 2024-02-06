All sections
ObituariesSeptember 27, 2024

Terry Ahrens

Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, passed away on Sept. 23, 2024, following a tragic accident in Nashville. A devoted truck driver, he leaves behind his wife, Melissa, and a loving family. Memorial services will be held on Oct. 6.

Terry Ahrens
Terry Ahrens

GREENVILLE, Ala. – Terry Orville Ahrens, 56, of Greenville, formerly of Jackson, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. Terry suffered fatal injuries from a tragic accident in Nashville, Tennessee, while waiting for his truck to be loaded.

The third of four children, Terry was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Cape Girardeau to Orville and Nora Proffer Ahrens.

He was a 1985 graduate of Jackson High School.

Terry loved his job and was proud to be a lifelong truck driver.

On Nov. 4, 2022, he married the love of his life, Melissa Humes, in Greenville. Together, they drove as a team for Gateway Logistics, before establishing their own trucking company, MTD Transport LLC in Greenville. Terry previously drove for Lindsey Petroleum and Midland Trucking.

Terry was a calm, quiet, thoughtful and generous man, who especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He and Melissa enjoyed their Saturday day dates, often going to obscure historical places and taking occasional drives to the beach. Terry had special memories of fishing with his grandfather, a hobby he continued to enjoy with those he loved whenever time allowed. Terry was a Mr. Fix-It and was always willing to help fix anything for family and friends, always putting their needs above his.

To cherish his memory, Terry leaves his wife, Melissa Humes Ahrens of Greenville; children, Tyanha Humes (Chris Pitt) of Greenville and Dakota Farley of Mulino, Oregon; grandchildren, Denali Humes and Case, Everett, Finley and Paxton Pitt; his mother, Nora (late Orville) Ahrens of Jackson; siblings, Donna (Dennis) Cook of Jackson, Brenda (Steve) Butler of Friedheim and Mark (Abby) Ahrens of Ste. Genevieve; nieces and nephews, Mollie (Billy) Rhodes, Ashley (Trevor) Dunn, Hunter Cook, Kayla (Justin) Legrand, Paul and Hannah Ahrens; and three great-nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Orville Ahrens; paternal grandparents, Walter and Ruby Aufdenberg Ahrens; and maternal grandparents, Marvin F. and Grace Davenport Proffer.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Pastor Daniel Bowman Jr. will conduct a life celebration service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions to assist Melissa are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Melissa Humes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Terry’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

