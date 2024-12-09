Jerry Davis

PERRYVILLE – Jerry T. Davis, 87, of Perryville peacefully passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 31, 1937, in Perryville to Ray Murry and Myrtle Ada Heinbokel Davis.

Jerry married Sandra Bollinger on Aug. 29, 1959, in Chester, Illinois. The marriage produced three children — Pamela, Timothy and Thomas. Sandra survives in Perryville.

Jerry was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

He had a passion for farming and tractors and began working for his father at Davis Farm Supplies in the parts department in 1955. He became owner and general manager of Davis Farm Supplies Inc. in 1974.

He was always a leader, having been an officer of the 4-H in Creal Springs, Illinois, and president of FFA in Marion (Illinois) High School. He excelled in the business world, acting as president of Southeastern Equipment Dealer Association, and president of Mississippi Valley Dealer Association, plus serving on the board of directors at the national level. In addition, he served on the board of directors of Home Trust Mercantile and US Banks.

In later life, he became interested in antique tractors, currently having more than 45 tractors. He served as president of River Hills Antique Tractor Club, wherein he helped organize Old Timers Day, tractor rides, Plow Days and harvest days. He also had a collection of toy tractors and children's pedal tractors that he showed in St. Louis and Sikeston.

Jerry was a joke and story teller, plus he was an avid supporter of the community, including 4-H Clubs and FFA. He also organized annual ATV rides, the funds of which went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. He supported local Missouri veterans, sponsoring periodic breakfasts for the veterans at Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.