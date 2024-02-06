All sections
ObituariesDecember 11, 2024

Cletus Steffens

Cletus George Steffens, 92, of Farrar passed away Dec. 10, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Dec. 14 at Salem Lutheran Church, Farrar, followed by burial with military honors.

story image illustation
story image illustation

FARRAR – Cletus George Steffens, 92, of Farrar died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church, with the Rev. John Hellwege officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and the Delta Team, will be at the church cemetery.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

