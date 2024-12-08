Bill McNeary — farmer, engineer and devoted husband and father — spent most of his adult years in Southeast Missouri, where he was an active member of the community and the Charleston United Methodist Church.

William (Bill) Wilson McNeary, II, of Charleston was born in Philadelphia on Sept. 28, 1936, to William James Lippincott McNeary and Jane Elizabeth Green McNeary and died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Cape Girardeau at the age of 88.

Bill grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia on an NROTC scholarship. He majored in agricultural engineering. He met his future wife Margaret (Peggy) McNeary at the university, and they married May 16, 1959.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy as an engineering officer for three years. In 1961, the young family moved to Charleston, where Bill farmed with Peggy’s father, Harvey Ernest Drake. Bill named his farming operation “Tirkeeran Farms” after his grandfather’s family home in Ireland (“Tirkeeran” means “a little spot of heaven”). He earned his Professional Engineer License and enjoyed applying his engineering skills to the trade of farming. In addition to growing row crops, Bill branched out into raising cattle and growing pumpkins, Christmas trees and game birds. He pursued his interest in developing agricultural trends and experimented with crop rotation and cover crops.

In addition to farming, Bill joined with Art Wallhausen to start Country Computers, the first computer-aided design company in Charleston. After taking on sole ownership and renaming the company as CAD Group, Bill expanded the business to satellite offices in Nashville, Memphis and St. Louis. Bill enjoyed inspiring young people to develop their skills in business and helped several launch their careers after starting his organization.

Inspired by his parents’ civic engagement and his commitment to service as an Eagle Scout, Bill served as a local Boy Scout troop leader. He was an active member of Kiwanis and served many years on Charleston R-1 school board and Charleston United Methodist Church Administrative Board, including several years as Kiwanis president, school board president and church board chairman. He took a special interest in the Kiwanis Scholarship program and sought to encourage youth to pursue higher education.

Bill and Peggy retired to the Chateau Girardeau in Cape in 2023, and Bill was recently elected to the Residence Council.