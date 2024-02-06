Edgar Mosley, 97, of Cape Girardeau, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rose Lusk officiating. Interment will follow the service at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
