Homer Montgomery

Homer Paul Montgomery, 82, of Jackson passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Bloomfield, son of Evert “Paul” and Agnes Jewel Rowlett Montgomery. He and Carolyn Sue Henry were married March 16, 1968, at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson. Homer and Carolyn lived a good life for more than 56 years, creating many wonderful memories.

Homer was a Chaffee High School graduate. He entered the U.S. Army on Feb. 11, 1964, and was honorably discharged Feb. 4, 1966. Her spent his career as a locomotive engineer, working for the Cotton Belt Railroad, Southern Pacific Railroad, and eventually retiring from Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and living on the farm. Homer was a lifetime member of Chaffee Elks.

Loving survivors include his wife, Carolyn Montgomery, of Jackson; daughter, Amy Clabaugh of Park Hills; two grandchildren, Carson and Maddy Clabaugh; four brothers, Robert Montgomery of Ohio, Cecil Montgomery of Benton, Larry Montgomery of Cape Girardeau and Steve Montgomery of Chaffee; and sister, Martha Jane McMillian of Park Hills.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Pauline Michelsen.