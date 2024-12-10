George Buck

George Ward Buck, 77, peacefully entered Heaven on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, surrounded by family singing hymns.

Born Feb. 22, 1947, to Dorman and Georgia Smith Buck in Cape Girardeau, George enjoyed a childhood full of love and the outdoors. During adolescence, he excelled in track, holding a state record for many years, and had countless adventures with church and school friends, particularly Jim Rowland and Pat Brazel.

After graduating from Illmo-Scott City High School, George enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He served from 1965 to 1969, and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Throughout his life, he was a proud veteran and carried with him the dedication and determination developed through his service.

After years of friendship, George married Cinda McKee in 1969. The following year, he began working for the railroad. From Frisco to Burlington Northern to BNSF, George prided himself in being a hard worker. His promotions led his family to Oklahoma in 1985. George retired from BNSF in 2007 after 37 years.

George’s family and life he built with Cinda were his greatest joys. His free time was dedicated to his family, woodworking, lawn work, fishing, rooting for Mizzou, playing games and making others’ lives better. He was hilarious, fiercely loyal, quick-witted, kind, intelligent and generous.

He made life fun.

George is survived by his treasured wife of 55 years, Cinda Buck; four children, Byron (Catrena) Buck, Melodie (Jonathan) Dougherty, Jennifer (Will Herstek) Buck and Tara (Joey McCuistian) Buck; 12 grandchildren, Megan (Chris), Markus (Hanna), Shantel (Landon), Spencer (Madison), Zane (Tarra), Dalton, Taylor, Jordan, Alex, Justin (Megan), Halle and Eleanor; 15 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Jaxson, Paisley, Remington, Brantley, Xavier, Sophia, Addysen, Avery, Colson, Cash, Ryker, Avner, Elin and Elise; sister, Carol Swinford; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny, Bob, Steve and Henry Lee Buck; and sisters, Jeanette Pentecost, Linda Volz, Barb McIntyre and Margaret Ann Buck.