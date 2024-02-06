Duran Paul "Duke" Duggan, 79, of Cape Girardeau passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Born June 10, 1945, he lived a life marked by dedication to his family and a passion for various hobbies. He married Carol Grebing on Sept. 3, 1988, in Cape Girardeau.

Duran served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, demonstrating a commitment to his country during a pivotal time. After his military service, he embarked on a diverse career path, working at UPS, Oscar Meyer and U.S. Postal Service. He also took great pride in his role as "Mr. Mom", dedicating himself to the care and upbringing of his daughter.

An avid sports enthusiast, Duran loved golf and bowling and was known for playing the odds. His love for Italian cuisine spoke to his finer tastes and his enjoyment of life's pleasures.

Duran is survived by his loving wife, Carol Grebing-Duggan; daughter, Shannon (Scott) Reinagel; grandson, Julian Reinagel; siblings, John (Eileen) Duggan, Maureen (Doug) Taylor, Denise Golumbek, and Peggy Codispoti; brothers-in-law, David (Robin) Grebing, Alan (Sara) Grebing, Glenn (June) Grebing; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Ted) Uhlenhop; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Duran P. Duggan and Florence Miller Duggan; brother, Donald Duggan; and nephew, Aaron Grebing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.