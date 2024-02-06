All sections
December 10, 2024

Lorraine Genovese

Lorraine Genovese

Lorraine Helen Genovese, 97, of Perryville died Dec. 6, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be Dec. 13 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with Deacon John Darin officiating.

PERRYVILLE — Lorraine Helen Genovese, 97, of Perryville died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at New Bridge Retirement Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Darin officiating.

