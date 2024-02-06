Lorraine Genovese

PERRYVILLE — Lorraine Helen Genovese, 97, of Perryville died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at New Bridge Retirement Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Darin officiating.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.