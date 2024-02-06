Della Kuehle, 96, of Cape Girardeau, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Jesse Hiet will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
