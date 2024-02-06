Keith Lamar

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Lamar; two daughters, Kiersten (Jacob) Wilgers and Maria (Keontae) Dixon; brother, Brad (JoAnn) Lamar; and beloved granddaughter, Kaia Wilgers. Keith also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Lamar.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Rudolph officiating.

