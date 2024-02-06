Robert Keith Lamar, 69, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Orange County, California, to Robert F. and Barbara Lamar.
Robert was a retired high school science teacher at Sikeston Public Schools. He was an avid outdoorsman. He taught rappelling/rock climbing, canoeing and CPR with Missouri Department of Social Services, Division of Youth Services.
He was also a group leader for Echo at Division of Youth Services. Robert was regarded as a highly intelligent man and was very involved in the educational system, holding multiple degrees. He became a father at 42 and a grandfather at 65.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Lamar; two daughters, Kiersten (Jacob) Wilgers and Maria (Keontae) Dixon; brother, Brad (JoAnn) Lamar; and beloved granddaughter, Kaia Wilgers. Keith also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert F. Lamar.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Rudolph officiating.
