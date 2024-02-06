Doug Austin

Leonard Douglas Austin, loving family man and faithful Christian servant, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, after a more than five-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was 85 years old.

He was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Leonard and Cloyce Austin. He and Margaret Frances "Fran" Moore were married Nov. 27, 1959, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Doug began his career as a store manager for Kroger Co. He then worked as director of marketing for Wetterau Foods in Scott City and Bloomington, Indiana, and Fleming Companies in Oklahoma City, retiring in 2000. He and Fran moved home to Cape Girardeau in 2000.

Doug was a member, Sunday school teacher and deacon of Bethany Baptist Church. He also served as Christian Life director and executive board member of Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, was a member of the executive board of Missouri Baptist Convention, a trustee of Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and a member of Gideon International and served on the restoration of Old Bethel Baptist Church.

Actively involved in Cape Girardeau, Doug served as a member of SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together). In 2017, he was presented the Roger Fields Award of Excellence by SALT, an honor he cherished. Doug was also a member of Community Relations Council (Vision 2020) of Cape Girardeau and received the Award of Distinction from the organization. He was also a member of Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Cape Girardeau's All-America Award Committee and served on the board of Aging Matters. Doug’s emails always ended with the following tagline: “Sure is great to live in Cape – where the smiles last a little longer and the handshakes are a little stronger!”

He was awarded the Tough Tusk Award by the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club in 2016. In 2019, he was honored as a B Magazine Newsmaker by the Southeast Missourian. He was also a Silver Hair Legislator.

Doug and his bride immensely enjoyed the more than 20 cruises they shared, with the last one occurring on their 64th wedding anniversary.