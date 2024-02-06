Doug Austin

Leonard Douglas Austin, loving family man and faithful Christian servant, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, after a more than five-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was 85 years old.
He was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Leonard and Cloyce Austin. He and Margaret Frances "Fran" Moore were married Nov. 27, 1959, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Doug began his career as a store manager for Kroger Co. He then worked as director of marketing for Wetterau Foods in Scott City and Bloomington, Indiana, and Fleming Companies in Oklahoma City, retiring in 2000. He and Fran moved home to Cape Girardeau in 2000.
Doug was a member, Sunday school teacher and deacon of Bethany Baptist Church. He also served as Christian Life director and executive board member of Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, was a member of the executive board of Missouri Baptist Convention, a trustee of Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention and a member of Gideon International and served on the restoration of Old Bethel Baptist Church.
Actively involved in Cape Girardeau, Doug served as a member of SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together). In 2017, he was presented the Roger Fields Award of Excellence by SALT, an honor he cherished. Doug was also a member of Community Relations Council (Vision 2020) of Cape Girardeau and received the Award of Distinction from the organization. He was also a member of Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Cape Girardeau's All-America Award Committee and served on the board of Aging Matters. Doug’s emails always ended with the following tagline: “Sure is great to live in Cape – where the smiles last a little longer and the handshakes are a little stronger!”
He was awarded the Tough Tusk Award by the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club in 2016. In 2019, he was honored as a B Magazine Newsmaker by the Southeast Missourian. He was also a Silver Hair Legislator.
Doug and his bride immensely enjoyed the more than 20 cruises they shared, with the last one occurring on their 64th wedding anniversary.
Doug was an avid motorcycle rider and member of Christian Motorcyclists Association, American Motorcyclist Association and Kawasaki Vulcan Riders Group. He was also a Life Time Kentucky Colonel and a Life Time Council of the Sagamores of the Wabash-State of Indiana.
He is survived by his bride, Fran, of 65 years and was a cherished father to Tina Dolbeare of Dayton, Nevada, and Teri Austin of Cape Girardeau. He was also a proud grandfather to Austin Douglas Doyle of Los Angeles, Margaret Louise "Meg" Goodman of Kansas City, John Paul "JP" Goodman of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nevada Dolbeare, of Dayton.
He was brother-in-law to Harry Truman (Linda Lou) Moore of Paragould, Arkansas, Tom (Darlene) Moore of Walnut Ridge and Willene Austin of Hoxie and an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwain Austin; sister, Joyce Crawford; sister-in-law, Cathy Clowers; and Fran’s parents, Truman and Bonnie Moore.
Friends and loved ones may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Bethany Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church and will be officiated by Doug’s pastor, Shawn Wasson. A private inurnment will be held in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Campus Renovation Fund, Peaceful Valley Camp or SALT.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
