ObituariesDecember 10, 2024

Dorothy Dannenmueller

Dorothy Ann Dannenmueller, a devoted homemaker and St. Joseph Catholic Church member, passed away at 93. She leaves behind a large family, including 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy Dannenmueller
Dorothy Dannenmueller

CHAFFEE — Dorothy Ann Dannenmueller, daughter of Marcus and Clara Compas Schaefer, was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Chaffee and departed her life Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 93 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Council of Women in Scott City.

On May 5, 1951, she was united in marriage to Clifford Dannenmueller in Kelso. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna (Steve) Glueck of Scott City; three sons, Dan (Mary Sue) Dannenmueller of Tallassee, Alabama, and Jack (Juanita) Dannenmueller and Steve (Jacqueline) Dannenmueller, both of Scott City; one brother, Alfred Schaefer of Grandview; one sister, Rose Halter of Benton; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Klipfel Jr. of Benton; and sisters-in-law, Mary Schaefer of Leopold and Patricia Harrison of Cape Girardeau.

Besides her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Sylvester Schaefer, and a sister, Shirley Klipfel.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, with the Rev. Tom Wilk officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

