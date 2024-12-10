Dorothy Dannenmueller

CHAFFEE — Dorothy Ann Dannenmueller, daughter of Marcus and Clara Compas Schaefer, was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Chaffee and departed her life Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 93 years.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Catholic Council of Women in Scott City.

On May 5, 1951, she was united in marriage to Clifford Dannenmueller in Kelso. He preceded her in death Oct. 23, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Donna (Steve) Glueck of Scott City; three sons, Dan (Mary Sue) Dannenmueller of Tallassee, Alabama, and Jack (Juanita) Dannenmueller and Steve (Jacqueline) Dannenmueller, both of Scott City; one brother, Alfred Schaefer of Grandview; one sister, Rose Halter of Benton; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Klipfel Jr. of Benton; and sisters-in-law, Mary Schaefer of Leopold and Patricia Harrison of Cape Girardeau.