All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 10, 2024

Sylvester Kirn

Sylvester G. Kirn, 92, died Oct. 9. Services will be held Oct. 13-14 in Perryville, with military honors by Delta Team and American Legion Post 133.

story image illustation
story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Sylvester G. Kirn, 92, of Perryville died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Perryville. Military honors will be provided by the Delta Team and American Legion Post No. 133.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy