Sylvester Kirn

PERRYVILLE — Sylvester G. Kirn, 92, of Perryville died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Perryville. Military honors will be provided by the Delta Team and American Legion Post No. 133.