Richard Weber

PERRYVILLE – Richard Paul Weber, 79, of Perryville passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Independence Care Center of Perry County.

He was born June 14, 1945, in Frohna to Paul Henry and Emma S.H. Richter Weber.

He and Margaret Ann Kaempfe Weber were married on Oct. 5, 1968, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.

Richard had worked for the Chrysler Corporation. He served in the Army and was stationed at Camp Casey in Korea. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served on the board of trustees as an usher, food pantry driver and grounds keeper at the school. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 133 Honor Guard.

Richard was a loving and devoted husband and father. His devotion to his wife during her long battle with ALS was a testament to his love and commitment to his family.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel (Faye) Weber and David Weber; two daughters, Diane (Matthew) Cates and Donna (Christopher) Holloway; brother, Harlen (Janet) Weber; seven grandchildren, Emily Cates, Faith Cates, Ethan Weber, Aaron Weber, Eli Weber, Autumn Holloway and Brayden Holloway.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Ann Weber; two brothers, Rueben Weber and Melvin Weber; six sisters, Meta Hoehn, Sylvia Meyer, Lorna Steffens, Evelyn Weber, Alice Leimbach and Dorothy Weber.