Darrell Neuling

PERRYVILLE — Darrell Arlan Neuling, 86, of Perryville died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Perryville.
