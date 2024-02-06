Teresa Welter

Teresa Irene Welter, 68, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau.

She was the youngest of eight children of Benjamin John “Benny" and Mary Ann Scherer Scheffer. She was born Feb. 11, 1956, at Poe Clinic in Bloomfield.

Teresa was the beloved and spoiled "runt" of the family by her older brothers and sisters. She was mischievous and quick-witted, with a generous and loving spirit. If you were lucky enough to be a BCHS classmate and/or friend, you were considered a friend for life to her.

Teresa was employed by Lee Rowan/Rubbermaid in Jackson as a distribution clerk for 26 years before having to take long-term disability due to her 25-plus year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was an inspiration to all with her "can do" and "never give up" attitude.

Teresa was united in marriage to Richard Welter on June 25, 1977, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance. Of that union, her greatest achievement and love of her life was the birth of her son, Daniel.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Welter; son, Daniel (Lea) Welter of Marthasville; and grandchildren, Dylan, Hanna, Julia and Makenna, all of the home in Marthasville. Other survivors are three sisters, Marilyn (Jackson) Landewee, Mary Cotner of Cape Girardeau and Claire (Tom) Urhahn of Oran; three brothers, Ben (Mary) Scheffer of Festus, Richard (Cheryl) Scheffer of Gordonville and Charles (Donna) Scheffer of Dutchtown; sisters-in-law, Diane (Cathy Strupel) Welter of St. Louis and Darlene (John) Reed of Farmington; and brother-in-law, David Welter of Florida.