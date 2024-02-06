Steve Rhodes

William Steven Rhodes, 71, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Steve was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, the son of William “Harry” and Elma “Lucille” Proffer Rhodes. He married the love of his life, Laurel Hildebrand, on Nov. 15, 1975.
Steve graduated from Delta High School in 1971. He worked as an auto technician for many years at Brennecke Chevrolet in Jackson, Dean Taylor Cadillac-Oldsmobile and Crown Cadillac-Oldsmobile and retired in 2018 from Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac, all in Cape Girardeau.
Steve enjoyed landscaping, keeping a meticulous yard, traveling across the United States with his wife but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Steve was a member of the Cape Elks Lodge and a 50-year member of Whitewater Masonic Lodge.
Loving survivors include his wife of 49 years, Laurel, of Jackson; two children, Eric (Kelly Jordan) Rhodes and Sarah (Bryan) Sander of Jackson; four granddaughters, Sydney (Dawson) Southard, Addilynn Sander, Lillian and Isabella Rhodes; a sister, Wilma (Mike) Huffman of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Judith Ann Rhodes; a nephew, Michael Todd Huffman; and Laurel’s parents, Richard (Marjorie) Hildebrand.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Mike Huffman will conduct the funeral at noon that day, and interment will follow at Proffer Cemetery near Crump, Missouri.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Steve’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
