Steve Rhodes

William Steven Rhodes, 71, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Steve was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, the son of William “Harry” and Elma “Lucille” Proffer Rhodes. He married the love of his life, Laurel Hildebrand, on Nov. 15, 1975.

Steve graduated from Delta High School in 1971. He worked as an auto technician for many years at Brennecke Chevrolet in Jackson, Dean Taylor Cadillac-Oldsmobile and Crown Cadillac-Oldsmobile and retired in 2018 from Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac, all in Cape Girardeau.

Steve enjoyed landscaping, keeping a meticulous yard, traveling across the United States with his wife but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Steve was a member of the Cape Elks Lodge and a 50-year member of Whitewater Masonic Lodge.