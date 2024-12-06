Thomas Matthews II

Thomas Joseph Matthews II, 63, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

He was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Knob Noster, son of Thomas Joseph and Bertha Ellen Stinnett Matthews I. Joe was the oldest of four siblings.

Joe’s earlier years were spent in Missouri, followed by a move to the Houston area, working as a land surveyor and then as a mechanic until his retirement. He later moved to Cape Girardeau where he met the love of his life, Bev Koehler.

Joe was a giving man, putting the needs of those around him before his own. His time was spent feeling the wind in his hair on his motorcycle, tinkering with classic cars, making people laugh and being loved by his beloved Beverly and his dogs, Thor and Kojo.

Loving survivors include his companion, Bev Koehler; daughter, Chelsi Matthews; brother, Leslie Wright; his mother, Ellen Stinnett Matthews; and stepchildren, Sara Carwile and Aaron Laughlin.

He was preceded in death by his father and siblings, Clavey (Sonny) Mason Matthews and Tamera Wright.