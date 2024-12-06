All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 6, 2024

Thomas Matthews II

Thomas Joseph Matthews II, a beloved Cape Girardeau resident, passed away at 63. Known for his generosity and love for motorcycles, he is survived by his companion Bev Koehler and daughter Chelsi Matthews.

Thomas Matthews II
Thomas Matthews II

Thomas Joseph Matthews II, 63, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

He was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Knob Noster, son of Thomas Joseph and Bertha Ellen Stinnett Matthews I. Joe was the oldest of four siblings.

Joe’s earlier years were spent in Missouri, followed by a move to the Houston area, working as a land surveyor and then as a mechanic until his retirement. He later moved to Cape Girardeau where he met the love of his life, Bev Koehler.

Joe was a giving man, putting the needs of those around him before his own. His time was spent feeling the wind in his hair on his motorcycle, tinkering with classic cars, making people laugh and being loved by his beloved Beverly and his dogs, Thor and Kojo.

Loving survivors include his companion, Bev Koehler; daughter, Chelsi Matthews; brother, Leslie Wright; his mother, Ellen Stinnett Matthews; and stepchildren, Sara Carwile and Aaron Laughlin.

He was preceded in death by his father and siblings, Clavey (Sonny) Mason Matthews and Tamera Wright.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Victory Church, 850 Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church.

The family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements made by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Joe’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 6
Darrell Neuling
ObituariesDec. 6
Blanche Wehmeyer
ObituariesDec. 4
Robert Beck Jr.
ObituariesDec. 4
Geraldine Middleton

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emmet Steffens
ObituariesDec. 4
Emmet Steffens
Melvin Campbell
ObituariesDec. 4
Melvin Campbell
Stanley Colin
ObituariesDec. 4
Stanley Colin
Candace Heise
ObituariesDec. 4
Candace Heise
Lyle Lambert
ObituariesDec. 4
Lyle Lambert
Bonnie Brenning
ObituariesDec. 3
Bonnie Brenning
Dorothy Ellis
ObituariesDec. 3
Dorothy Ellis
Elmer Heisserer
ObituariesDec. 3
Elmer Heisserer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy