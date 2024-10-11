James Stephen "Steve" Hodges Sr., 75, of East Prairie died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at Life Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Cape Girardeau to James Samuel Sr. and Patricia Maxine Heuschober Hodges.

Steve attended East Prairie High School, where he lettered in football and basketball, graduating in 1967. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1971, where he was elected the first two-term president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. In 1972, he earned a Master of Business Administration from University of Missouri in Columbia.

He and the former Amy Johnson were married Nov. 4, 1972, at Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church in East Prairie. Together they raised three sons and welcomed two grandsons. Family was a primary focus and a tremendous source of pride and joy for Steve.

Following his MBA studies, Steve embarked on a career with the Carnation Company. In 1976, he returned to East Prairie to partner with his father operating the Tru-Value IGA until 2005, when they retired and sold the business. Over those decades, he was proud to serve the community and provide jobs to a number of great employees, including countless EPHS students working their first paying jobs. He was a member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, serving for years as treasurer and volunteering to help lead the annual fish fry for many years. He tirelessly supported the East Prairie community with his time and resources and was a past member of the Lions Club, the Kiwanis and the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

He was also proud to represent the Southeast Missouri area as a Missouri state representative for eight years, from 2007 to 2014, dedicating himself to aiding constituents with various issues and being their voice at the Capitol in Jefferson City. He also served as a board member for local not-for-profits, including SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence.

Steve was a lifelong devoted supporter of many East Prairie youth sports and school clubs and organizations. He was a volunteer coach of Midget League basketball for over 25 years, coached various sports teams of his sons and also refereed high school football for more than 40 years with a number of his good friends and colleagues. He also served on the East Prairie School Board for 13 years, including as president. Long after his children and grandchildren graduated, he continued to support East Prairie athletics and organizations and could frequently be found at the ballpark or gym cheering on the Eagles.