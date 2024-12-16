Shirley Patterson

Shirley Ann Patterson, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at her home in the presence of her family.

She was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Bonne Terre to Chester Orvil and Verba Edith Hoff Wigger. Her family moved to De Soto in her early elementary years, where she enjoyed many wonderful, youthful activities, such as going down to Joachim Creek in the summer to roam with family and friends.

She graduated in 1953 from De Soto High School and attended Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal.

She married Carl William Patterson on March 3, 1956, at First Baptist Church in De Soto.

Shirley went back to college to get a teaching degree from Quincy University in 1976. She loved her schoolchildren and worked hard to help each child succeed. Later, she returned to Southeast Missouri State University and obtained a master’s degree in elementary/secondary school counseling in 1987. She went on to work in teaching as a counselor. After retiring, she substitute taught in Cape Girardeau and the surrounding school districts.

Shirley was an active member of United Methodist Women. She was active at all levels of UMW, from her Lydia Home Circle Meeting to the four-year Assembly meetings that represented women from around the globe. She chose to lead not only meetings but also taught mission studies and led studies focusing on areas of concern where lack of dignity and respect was a concern. Shirley held many offices at local to conference levels. Whether the office was ribbon coordinator or president at district level, she carried each out with the conviction that God is capable of making a meaningful difference in this world in the name of Jesus Christ.

Shirley had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She sang alto in every church choir. In addition, when they moved to the Jackson/Cape Girardeau area, she became involved in the University Choral Union.