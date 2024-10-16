Scott Wayne Stone, 54, formerly of Oak Ridge, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 19, 1969, in Chaffee to Roy Lee and Judy Ann Hahs Stone. He and Julie A. Cassady were married Sept. 15, 2001, in Jackson.

Scott attended Oak Ridge High School. He worked for Walmart in Jackson. Prior to that, he worked for DHL.

He liked playing pool, darts and video games and to dance.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Stone of Cape Girardeau; son, Nicholas Scott Stone of Jackson; daughter, Myah Cassady Stone of Cape Girardeau; brother, Tommy Lee Stone of Jackson; sister, Lori Ann (Shannon) McHughs of Jackson; nephew, Brandon Scott (Nicole) Maca of Cape Girardeau; niece, Mariah Ann Maca of Jackson; and his first grandchild, on the way.