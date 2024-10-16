All sections
September 18, 2024

Scott Stone

Scott Stone, 54, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on September 15, 2024. A Walmart employee and avid gamer, he is survived by his wife Julie and two children. Visitation will be held on September 20.

Scott Stone
Scott Stone

Scott Wayne Stone, 54, formerly of Oak Ridge, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Dec. 19, 1969, in Chaffee to Roy Lee and Judy Ann Hahs Stone. He and Julie A. Cassady were married Sept. 15, 2001, in Jackson.

Scott attended Oak Ridge High School. He worked for Walmart in Jackson. Prior to that, he worked for DHL.

He liked playing pool, darts and video games and to dance.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Stone of Cape Girardeau; son, Nicholas Scott Stone of Jackson; daughter, Myah Cassady Stone of Cape Girardeau; brother, Tommy Lee Stone of Jackson; sister, Lori Ann (Shannon) McHughs of Jackson; nephew, Brandon Scott (Nicole) Maca of Cape Girardeau; niece, Mariah Ann Maca of Jackson; and his first grandchild, on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, Sept. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason Brown officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Southeast Missouri Pets or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

