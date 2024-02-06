Ronald Bittle

Ronald Gayle Bittle was born July 3, 1937, and passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, at the age of 87.

Ron came into this world the second of six boys born to Howard and Pauline (Frick) Bittle in Anna, Illinois. He grew up in Anna and graduated from Anna-Jonesboro High School, where he was a standout athlete on both the football and basketball teams.

After high school, Ron and his older brother, Dean, joined the U.S. Navy and served together on a destroyer ship, the USS Solely. After an honorable discharge, Ron began a course of study at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in behavior modification. While a student, he began working in the Behavior Research Laboratory, located at the Anna State Hospital (now Choate Mental Health/Developmental Center), and during his tenure at the hospital, he led extensive studies of behavior therapy and behavior modification, the results of which were shared with scholars and therapists nationally and internationally to bring about positive changes in approaches to mental health disorders.

Ron earned a PhD in Psychology from SIU-C in 1974, and in the fall of 1979 was appointed facility director of State Hospital. He fostered the development of close cooperative relations with community-based mental health agencies. A vigorous program of upgrading and remodeling the hospital campus was also undertaken during his administration. Over the next few years, he served in the added role of deputy director for State of Illinois Mental Health Services. He retired from Anna State Hospital in 1987.

A couple years later, he accepted a position as administrator of a neurological rehabilitation facility in Mandeville, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans, where he worked for a year, and then he and Peggy would enjoy their retirement (and being near family) in Anna; Wichita, Kansas; Indianapolis; and eventually Cape Girardeau.

Ron remained civically involved throughout his life, serving for many years on Anna-Jonesboro Schools school board and Union County Housing Authority Board. Whatever Ron was involved in — whether serving the community, his church or the state — he was working to improve the quality of life for others.

Ron and Peggy Hines were married Dec. 23, 1956. They raised one son, Bradley, and had two grandchildren, Erin and Jeffrey, who were the light of his life. He was so proud of his son and his grandchildren, and he’s been a constant source of love and support to them. This December would have marked Ron and Peggy’s 68th wedding anniversary. Peg has been at his side providing love and care for the past several years during his illness. It was heartbreaking to watch Ron’s health decline and see him suffer through many challenges. He endured it all with grace and dignity and passed over into the arms of Jesus on Thanksgiving morning.

Surviving are his wife Peggy Bittle of Cape Girardeau; son, Bradley Bittle (Laurie) of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren Erin Jones (Ben) of Cape Girardeau and Jeffrey Bittle of Chicago; brother, Randy Bittle (Lynn) of Carterville, Illinois; sisters-in-law Kay Bittle (Richard) of Marion, Illinois, and Sharon Bittle (Dean) of Harrisburg, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.