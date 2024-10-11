Charles Robert Shrum, 83, of Marble Hill died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Patton to Benjamin Franklin and Hester May Lorance Shrum.
Robert was a 1959 graduate of Patton High School.
He and Lois Rhodes were married at New Bethel Church in Marble Hill on Dec. 28, 1968. They were missionaries for the church early in their married life.
He worked in the forestry industry for most of his working career.
Bob was an active member of the church, whether it was New Bethel Church or other churches he attended. Bob loved to read and share his books with others. He also enjoyed taking drives and seeing different areas of the region.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Alta Faye (Pete) Shrum, and three nephews, Loy "Beaver" E. (Leah) Shrum, Kendall (Marsha) Shrum and Keith (Allison) Shrum. Bobby also leaves behind several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Shrum; and brother, Loy B. Shrum
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home, with Pastor Alex Niswonger officiating. Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Marble Hill.
Memorial contributions may be given to New Bethel Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
