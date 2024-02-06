MARBLE HILL — Charles Robert Shrum, 83, of Marble Hill died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Patton to Benjamin Franklin and Hester May Lorance Shrum.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Patton High School.

He and Lois Rhodes were married Dec. 28, 1968, at New Bethel Church in Marble Hill. They were missionaries for the church early in their married life.

He worked in the forestry industry for most of his working career.

Bob was an active member of the church, whether it was New Bethel Church or other churches he attended. Bob loved to read and share his books with others. He also enjoyed taking drives and seeing different areas of the region.