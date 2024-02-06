All sections
ObituariesOctober 14, 2024

Robert Shrum, 83, of Marble Hill passed away Oct. 10, 2024. A dedicated church member and forestry worker, he leaves behind family and fond memories. Services on Oct. 16 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home.

MARBLE HILL — Charles Robert Shrum, 83, of Marble Hill died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Patton to Benjamin Franklin and Hester May Lorance Shrum.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Patton High School.

He and Lois Rhodes were married Dec. 28, 1968, at New Bethel Church in Marble Hill. They were missionaries for the church early in their married life.

He worked in the forestry industry for most of his working career.

Bob was an active member of the church, whether it was New Bethel Church or other churches he attended. Bob loved to read and share his books with others. He also enjoyed taking drives and seeing different areas of the region.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Alta Faye (Pete) Shrum, and three nephews, Loy "Beaver" E. (Leah) Shrum, Kendall (Marsha) Shrum and Keith (Allison) Shrum. Bobby also leaves behind several other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois Shrum; and brother, Loy B. Shrum

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home, with Pastor Alex Niswonger officiating. Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Marble Hill.

Memorial contributions may be given to New Bethel Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.

